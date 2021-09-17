Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $35,909.00

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.82 or 0.00016453 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market capitalization of $17.24 million and $35,909.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00071463 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00118583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.26 or 0.00172993 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,471.92 or 0.07301484 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,452.81 or 0.99793785 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $395.90 or 0.00832582 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,204,232 coins. The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

