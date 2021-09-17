Mirrored ProShares VIX Price Hits $7.82 on Top Exchanges (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market cap of $17.24 million and $35,909.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can currently be purchased for $7.82 or 0.00016453 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored ProShares VIX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00071463 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00118583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.26 or 0.00172993 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,471.92 or 0.07301484 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,452.81 or 0.99793785 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $395.90 or 0.00832582 BTC.

About Mirrored ProShares VIX

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,204,232 coins. The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored ProShares VIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored ProShares VIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.