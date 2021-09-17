Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 5,292 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICLN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 81.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,565,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,941 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $59,371,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 232.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,573 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 171.8% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 272,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 652,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 46.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,674,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,683,000 after buying an additional 527,179 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ICLN opened at $22.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.05. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

