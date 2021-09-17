Mission Wealth Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,869 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wedbush upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $559.09 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.44.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $608.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $571.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $554.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $221.55 and a 12-month high of $615.27.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $217,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $588.02 per share, with a total value of $294,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,632,133.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and sold 19,103 shares worth $11,139,859. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

