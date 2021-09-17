Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 57.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,719 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS NULV opened at $38.41 on Friday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.58.

