Mission Wealth Management LP Has $1.55 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOW stock opened at $656.35 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $442.00 and a one year high of $681.10. The stock has a market cap of $130.02 billion, a PE ratio of 781.38, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $604.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $539.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOW. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $646.20.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.00, for a total value of $40,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,056 shares in the company, valued at $5,480,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $596,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,283 shares of company stock valued at $17,400,568. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

