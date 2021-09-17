Mission Wealth Management LP Increases Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 204.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 8.3% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the first quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 6,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,219.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total transaction of $2,962,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,880,055. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.75.

SHW opened at $298.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $310.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.99.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.