Mission Wealth Management LP Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Snap by 527.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Snap by 66.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 73.3% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

SNAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Snap from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush increased their target price on Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.77.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $71,706,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total transaction of $142,997.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,724,297 shares of company stock worth $346,739,478.

SNAP opened at $72.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.12 and a beta of 1.27. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.06 and a fifty-two week high of $80.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.06 and its 200 day moving average is $64.03.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.