Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 1,710 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $251.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $249.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.44. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $178.29 and a 1 year high of $255.72.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

