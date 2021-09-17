Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 3,914 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 204.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth about $472,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 14.2% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 312.5% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $298.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $295.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.99. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $310.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $78.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.75.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 433,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,174,878.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

