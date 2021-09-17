Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 758 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,745,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,120,096,000 after buying an additional 423,085 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,498,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,481,340,000 after buying an additional 1,360,774 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,989,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $598,521,000 after buying an additional 81,636 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,287,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $494,449,000 after buying an additional 23,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,233,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $486,308,000 after purchasing an additional 13,728 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America cut The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.69.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $156.67 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $163.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.66.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

