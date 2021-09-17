Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.26% from the stock’s current price.

MCW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

NYSE MCW opened at $18.51 on Friday. Mister Car Wash has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $24.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.01.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mister Car Wash news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 61,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $1,190,834.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,861.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 10,566,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $205,202,925.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,251,285 shares of company stock valued at $218,499,955 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth $4,947,156,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth $209,186,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth $118,292,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth $104,419,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth $76,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.