Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

MCW opened at $18.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.01. Mister Car Wash has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 61,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $1,190,834.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 294,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,861.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 10,566,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $205,202,925.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,251,285 shares of company stock valued at $218,499,955 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCW. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

