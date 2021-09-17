Mitchell Gold Sells 3,484 Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Stock

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) CEO Mitchell Gold sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $34,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Mitchell Gold also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 28th, Mitchell Gold sold 3,479 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $34,790.00.
- On Friday, June 25th, Mitchell Gold sold 9,473 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $94,824.73.
NASDAQ:ALPN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.00. 147,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,325. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average of $10.38. The stock has a market cap of $239.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.65.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALPN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 1,736.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 45,898 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 54,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 18,505 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 14,915 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.
Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.
Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.