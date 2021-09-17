Mitchell Gold Sells 3,484 Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Stock

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) CEO Mitchell Gold sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $34,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mitchell Gold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Mitchell Gold sold 3,479 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $34,790.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Mitchell Gold sold 9,473 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $94,824.73.

NASDAQ:ALPN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.00. 147,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,325. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average of $10.38. The stock has a market cap of $239.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.65.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.17). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 60.24% and a negative net margin of 190.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALPN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 1,736.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 45,898 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 54,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 18,505 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 14,915 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

