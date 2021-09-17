Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:MITUY opened at $18.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.68. Mitsui Chemicals has a 52-week low of $12.14 and a 52-week high of $18.32.

About Mitsui Chemicals

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc manufactures and sells petrochemicals and industrial inorganic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Healthcare, Food and Packaging, Base Material, and Others. The Mobility segment covers the new product development support business (solution business) for elastomers, functional compounds, functional polymers, polypropylene compounds, automobiles and other industrial products.

