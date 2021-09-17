MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.35 Million

Equities research analysts predict that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) will announce $34.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.40 million and the lowest is $34.30 million. MiX Telematics reported sales of $30.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year sales of $141.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $138.60 million to $144.18 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $153.35 million, with estimates ranging from $151.80 million to $154.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.07 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 11.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:MIXT opened at $13.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $320.61 million, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.94. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $16.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.0687 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIXT. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 14.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,193,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,221,000 after purchasing an additional 273,786 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics in the second quarter valued at $629,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in MiX Telematics by 102.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 32,171 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in MiX Telematics by 105.5% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 62,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 31,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the second quarter worth about $529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

