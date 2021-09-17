Mizuho Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $695.00 target price on the software company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $640.00. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $646.00.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $665.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $673.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $636.10 and a 200-day moving average of $550.20. The company has a market cap of $316.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.64, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at $7,804,082.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,363 shares of company stock worth $7,711,611 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

