Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells $2,135,650.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total value of $2,135,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.85, for a total value of $2,309,250.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total value of $6,711,150.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.82, for a total value of $1,909,100.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.12, for a total value of $1,990,600.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.93, for a total value of $5,533,950.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.59, for a total value of $1,957,950.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $2,035,000.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.85, for a total value of $1,924,250.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.92, for a total value of $1,664,600.00.

Shares of MRNA traded down $10.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $430.05. 30,392,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,595,870. The company has a market cap of $173.59 billion, a PE ratio of 53.62, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $373.86 and its 200-day moving average is $241.72. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.64 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,082,000 after purchasing an additional 103,200 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,371,000 after purchasing an additional 26,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 1,062.7% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 40,382 shares during the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRNA. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.21.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

