MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 283,100 shares, a growth of 77.4% from the August 15th total of 159,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 559,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE MOGU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.02. 66,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,453. MOGU has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $3.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in MOGU during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in MOGU during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in MOGU during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MOGU by 20.1% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 77,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,911 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in MOGU by 242.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 389,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Mogu, Inc engages in the operation of an online fashion and lifestyle destination platform Its platform contents comprises live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs, and articles covering topics including product reviews, fashion tips, brand fitting room, celebrity on-screen, and street runway.

