Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP.A) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP.A) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of NYSE TAP.A opened at $60.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.38. Molson Coors Brewing has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

