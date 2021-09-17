MonaCoin Price Hits $1.55 on Exchanges (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.55 or 0.00003278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $102.18 million and $3.74 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,423.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,466.52 or 0.07309771 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.14 or 0.00381975 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $624.28 or 0.01316405 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.12 or 0.00120438 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.73 or 0.00547677 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $240.42 or 0.00506971 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.70 or 0.00338869 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006324 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

