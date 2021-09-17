monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 559,100 shares, a growth of 73.8% from the August 15th total of 321,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in monday.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in monday.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in monday.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in monday.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY traded down $11.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $374.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,049. monday.com has a fifty-two week low of $155.01 and a fifty-two week high of $425.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $290.50.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $70.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.11 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that monday.com will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of monday.com from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of monday.com from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, monday.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.22.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

