Monero Classic Market Cap Tops $5.92 Million (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000650 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $5.92 million and approximately $1,614.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $261.23 or 0.00549806 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000204 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.