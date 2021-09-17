Monero Classic Trading 2.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. Monero Classic has a market cap of $6.28 million and $2,283.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000679 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $267.61 or 0.00554506 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000155 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

