MonetaryUnit (MUE) 1-Day Volume Tops $7,339.00

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 17th. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $7,339.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $64.71 or 0.00137009 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 61.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 233,031,593 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.