MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Raised to $590.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $505.00 to $590.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.77% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Argus increased their price objective on MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.94.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $509.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $391.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.65. The stock has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of -107.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $200.50 and a 52-week high of $515.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The company’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 12,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $4,204,066.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $181,203.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,021,995.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,767 shares of company stock valued at $73,003,370 over the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,848,000 after buying an additional 3,786,467 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MongoDB by 7.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,448,000 after acquiring an additional 391,701 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in MongoDB by 585.0% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 349,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,335,000 after acquiring an additional 298,057 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth about $62,819,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,542,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

