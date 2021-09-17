MONK Market Cap Achieves $580,848.17 (MONK)

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 17th. In the last seven days, MONK has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. One MONK coin can now be purchased for $0.0448 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges. MONK has a market capitalization of $580,848.17 and approximately $417.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00016887 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001626 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000359 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007672 BTC.

MONK Profile

MONK (MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

