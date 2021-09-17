Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.
Monolithic Power Systems has increased its dividend payment by 150.0% over the last three years.
NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $498.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $452.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $386.18. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $244.03 and a 52 week high of $505.82.
MPWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.89.
In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,443,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,803,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.17, for a total value of $669,963.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,901 shares of company stock worth $32,613,305 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.
