Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 11,049 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 124,157 shares.The stock last traded at $12.02 and had previously closed at $11.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $31.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNTK. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the first quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the first quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the first quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the first quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Institutional investors own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

