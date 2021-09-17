Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) CFO Allan Dicks Sells 819 Shares

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) CFO Allan Dicks sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,480,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE MEG traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.19. 844,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,115. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $60.81.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $136.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MEG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.61.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

