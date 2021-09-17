Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) COO Joshua W. Lemaire Sells 4,804 Shares

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) COO Joshua W. Lemaire sold 4,804 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $288,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Montrose Environmental Group stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.19. 844,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 0.80. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $60.81.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $136.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.95 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on MEG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.61.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

