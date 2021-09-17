Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) General Counsel Nasym Afsari Sells 5,806 Shares

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 5,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $348,940.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Nasym Afsari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Nasym Afsari sold 32,268 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $1,805,717.28.

On Monday, August 2nd, Nasym Afsari sold 2,532 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $139,639.80.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Nasym Afsari sold 18,578 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,021,790.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Nasym Afsari sold 517 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $28,435.00.

Shares of MEG traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.19. 844,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,115. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.65. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 0.80. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $60.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $136.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.95 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MEG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 146,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. 71.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

