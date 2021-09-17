Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 535,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. Moody’s makes up approximately 2.6% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Allen Investment Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Moody’s worth $194,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.64.

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total transaction of $259,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,657.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,266 shares of company stock worth $2,371,014 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCO traded down $9.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $370.42. 16,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,088. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $253.17 and a 1 year high of $388.81.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.43%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

