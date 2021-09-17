Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,425,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 178,592 shares during the period. Moody’s comprises approximately 6.4% of Fiera Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 3.45% of Moody’s worth $1,765,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Moody’s by 650.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 714.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total value of $259,998.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,657.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,266 shares of company stock worth $2,371,014. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.64.

NYSE:MCO traded down $8.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $372.08. The stock had a trading volume of 10,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,088. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $253.17 and a one year high of $388.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.