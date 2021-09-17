Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 1,802 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,030 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at $34,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 214.3% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,500 shares of company stock valued at $17,808,800. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $86.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.79 and a 200 day moving average of $80.49. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $55.14 and a 1 year high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. DZ Bank cut Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.38.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

