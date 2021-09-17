Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.1% during the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMB opened at $135.94 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $155.45. The firm has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.67 and a 200-day moving average of $134.62.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.67.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

