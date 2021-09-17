Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,770 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth about $217,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 10.5% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 558.7% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,043 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 91.8% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 128,056 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $60,873,000 after purchasing an additional 61,305 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $646.00.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $661.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $636.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $550.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $314.90 billion, a PE ratio of 57.64, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total transaction of $1,595,318.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,489.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,363 shares of company stock worth $7,711,611. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

