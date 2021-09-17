Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.95.

Shares of TMO opened at $587.80 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.80 and a 12-month high of $575.63. The firm has a market cap of $231.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $543.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $495.02.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

