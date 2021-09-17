Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Mills by 77.1% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

NYSE GIS opened at $58.72 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $64.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.87 and a 200-day moving average of $60.26. The firm has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.83%.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

