Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stake in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 2.36% of Geospace Technologies worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in Geospace Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,361,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its position in Geospace Technologies by 9.4% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 451,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 38,817 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Geospace Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 306,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Geospace Technologies in the first quarter worth about $2,736,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Geospace Technologies in the first quarter worth about $2,005,000. Institutional investors own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GEOS opened at $9.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.95 million, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 2.04. Geospace Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.89.

In other Geospace Technologies news, EVP Robbin B. Adams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $26,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.

