Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 221.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 312.5% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 1,875.0% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 79 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $296.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $295.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $78.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $310.43.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $2,380,074.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,712.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,880,055 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America raised The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.75.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

