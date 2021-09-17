Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 52,392 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,392 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,483,000 after acquiring an additional 25,503 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 63,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 61,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 15,120 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $30.88 on Friday. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $34.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.37 and its 200 day moving average is $32.88. The stock has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,946,605.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

