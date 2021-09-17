More Coin Price Hits $0.0684 on Major Exchanges (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One More Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0684 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular exchanges. More Coin has a market capitalization of $136,840.09 and $188.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, More Coin has traded up 29.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About More Coin

More Coin (CRYPTO:MORE) is a coin. It was first traded on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

