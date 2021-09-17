Morgan Stanley Cuts Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target to $123.00

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $123.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ATO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $89.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40. Atmos Energy has a one year low of $84.59 and a one year high of $104.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATO. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 355.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,144,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,744 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 759.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,253,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,468 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,669,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,565,000 after purchasing an additional 806,085 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,510,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,184,000 after purchasing an additional 757,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $71,355,000. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

