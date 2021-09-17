Morgan Stanley Cuts Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target to $59.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.54% from the company’s current price.

EIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.57.

EIX stock opened at $57.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. Edison International has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $66.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.89.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Edison International by 6.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after buying an additional 12,171 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 49.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after buying an additional 32,339 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Edison International by 156.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 80,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 49,170 shares during the period. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 84.4% during the first quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund now owns 284,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,884,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 7.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

