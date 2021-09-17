Morgan Stanley Cuts Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target to $155.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.71% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.43.
NYSE SRE opened at $135.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.54. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $112.33 and a 12-month high of $144.93.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.
About Sempra Energy
Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.
Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.