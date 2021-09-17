Morgan Stanley Cuts Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target to $155.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.43.

NYSE SRE opened at $135.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.54. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $112.33 and a 12-month high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

