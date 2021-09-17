Morgan Stanley Cuts The Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target to $63.00

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.62.

Shares of SO opened at $65.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.56. The Southern has a 52 week low of $52.01 and a 52 week high of $67.54. The company has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,976,683.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 22,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $1,505,243.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,247 shares of company stock worth $5,813,034. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SO. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in The Southern by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 543,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,779,000 after purchasing an additional 28,684 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 1,794.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 20.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 499,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,057,000 after buying an additional 85,800 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in The Southern by 3.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 69,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in The Southern by 43.9% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 13,785 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

