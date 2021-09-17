Morgan Stanley Lowers Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target to $73.00

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SR. Sidoti upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.38.

Shares of Spire stock opened at $62.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.24. Spire has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Spire had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.39 million. As a group, analysts predict that Spire will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Spire by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,311,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,360,000 after purchasing an additional 367,565 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Spire by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,069,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,362,000 after acquiring an additional 86,608 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,630,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,956,000 after purchasing an additional 25,967 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,615,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,761,000 after purchasing an additional 233,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,129,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,478,000 after purchasing an additional 35,783 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spire

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

