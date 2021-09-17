Morgan Stanley Lowers Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target to $73.00

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.93% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SR. Sidoti upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.38.
Shares of Spire stock opened at $62.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.24. Spire has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $77.95.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Spire by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,311,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,360,000 after purchasing an additional 367,565 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Spire by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,069,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,362,000 after acquiring an additional 86,608 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,630,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,956,000 after purchasing an additional 25,967 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,615,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,761,000 after purchasing an additional 233,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,129,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,478,000 after purchasing an additional 35,783 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Spire
Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.
