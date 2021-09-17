Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.46 Billion

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2021

Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will report $13.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.14 billion and the highest is $13.81 billion. Morgan Stanley reported sales of $11.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year sales of $57.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.93 billion to $57.79 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $57.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $56.81 billion to $57.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MS. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $102.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.67 and a 200 day moving average of $90.05. The firm has a market cap of $186.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $45.86 and a 1 year high of $105.81.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $31,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $255,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 407,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,618,000 after buying an additional 70,725 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 72.6% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 99,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,696,000 after buying an additional 41,672 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Morgan Stanley (MS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.