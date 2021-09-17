Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.46 Billion

Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will report $13.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.14 billion and the highest is $13.81 billion. Morgan Stanley reported sales of $11.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year sales of $57.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.93 billion to $57.79 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $57.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $56.81 billion to $57.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MS. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $102.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.67 and a 200 day moving average of $90.05. The firm has a market cap of $186.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $45.86 and a 1 year high of $105.81.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $31,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $255,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 407,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,618,000 after buying an additional 70,725 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 72.6% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 99,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,696,000 after buying an additional 41,672 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

