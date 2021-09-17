Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HNNMY. lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of HNNMY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,011. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 56.58 and a beta of 1.39. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $5.22.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Analysts expect that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

